COVID19: Limassol, Paphos enter shutdown with roadblocks, curfew, travel ban

Limassol and Paphos go on lockdown Thursday as a curfew and travel ban come into effect to combat the pandemic with bars and restaurants also closing while high schools go online.

Reportedly, the Cyprus Police have already drawn up an action plan to supervise the implementation of measures such a daily curfew from 8 pm to 5 am and not allowing people to enter or leave the district.

Limassol and Paphos police are reportedly ready to set up roadblocks to close off all entry and exit points to Limassol and Paphos.

According to reports, some 200 officers will be assigned to monitor the entry points.

Media reports also have the army stepping in to aid officers in their tasks, as the police are tasked with overseeing the implementation of an island-wide curfew and checking whether businesses and citizens comply to regulations.

Cyprus Health minister Constantinos Ioannou announced stricter island-wide measures late on Wednesday with harsher restrictions for Limassol and Paphos districts which are at the epicentres of the second wave.

Limiting contacts between people and minimising the possibility of the virus spreading in a work or social setting is the main aim of the new measures, said Ioannou.

Virus hotspots Limassol and Paphos have seen increased measures since last month.

However, health authorities were forced to tighten measures, as the previous set did not pay off as the number of new cases from these districts continues to rise rapidly.

While announcing the first set of measures on 22 October, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou had noted that Limassol is estimated to have 180 cases/100,000 inhabitants with Paphos following with 80 case/100,000.

The rate had shot up to 420 per 100,000 population and in Paphos 294 per 100,000 by the end of October.

The benchmark issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is 150 per 100,000.

The Ministry introduced tighter measures for the two districts on 4 November, with gyms and play areas closing down, without any success.

Laying out the newest set of restrictions for the two districts on Wednesday night, the health minister said: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March until September, only 28% of the cases were from Limassol and Paphos, since October they account for 70%”.

“Since 28 October until today, out of 2,644 COVIC-19 cases recorded, 1,788 come from Limassol and Paphos while in only five days from 7 -11 November, 605 cases out of 904 were from these two districts.

Also, 49 out of 68 patients receiving treatment in hospitals are from Paphos or Limassol.

“Furthermore, since 31 October until today we had 8 fatalities, of which 7 were permanent residents in Limassol and Paphos”.

The stricter measures for the Limassol and Paphos districts will be in place from Thursday until November 30.

Limassol/Paphos Lockdown measures:

1) A curfew from 8 pm until 5 am, with exceptions to be made for medical or professional reasons.

2) Limassol and Paphos residents are prohibited from travelling to other districts, with the exception of essential workers, medical reasons, or travel to Larnaca and Paphos Airports and Limassol Port

3) Social gatherings at public spaces are prohibited, up to 10 people can gather at private homes

4) Gatherings in public places such as parks are prohibited

5) Visits to public and private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres are also prohibited

6) Religious services will be conducted without the presence of churchgoers, ceremonies such as weddings, baptisms and funerals can take place with a maximum attendance of 10 people

7) No parties or reception dinners can be held for the above-mentioned events.

8) Public and private secondary schools, as well as higher education centres, will be closed from November 16, students will continue lessons online. Schooling at primary education level will continue as normal

9) Public transport will work to 50% capacity.

10) Catering establishments will have to close (restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pizzerias, pubs, snack-bars, bars, coffee shops and catering areas in canteens or/and sports clubs, associations, societies etc) with the exception of services offering home delivery and take -away.

Catering areas inside hotels and tourist accommodation may function until 10:30 p.m. serving only the guests staying on their premises. Catering areas within the Paphos Airport are exempt from the lockdown.

11) Archaeological sites, museums and historical sites will close

12) Operation of open-air and indoor theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas, and event halls are suspended.

13) Open-air markets shall function at 50% capacity

14) Shopping centres, malls, and department stores with an area over 500 sqm will close

15) Beauty and tattoo parlours are to close

16) Operation of hairdressers and barbershops are suspended.

17) Gyms stay closed.

18) Driving Schools to suspend operations.

19) Betting shops to close.

20) Operations of casinos are suspended.

21) Swimming pools are to close, remaining open only to persons with disabilities for reasons of therapeutic exercise or for the training of up to four persons including the coach.

22) Gyms, swimming pools and spas inside hotels and tourist accommodation, serving only the guests will be allowed to remain open.

23) Limassol Port shall function only for commercial transactions and activities. The boarding of cruise ships by passengers is prohibited.

24) Training and sports events for under 18 are suspended.

25) All sporting events are suspended, with the exception of First Division Championships and National Teams matches.

26) The use of organized sports facilities is prohibited.

29) Group sports and social activities for children under 18 are banned