COVID19: Cyprus bans children’s play areas, camping, care home visits

Apart from lockdowns in Limassol and Paphos, the government has widened COVID restrictions across Cyprus with a ban on children’s play areas, campsites, conferences, visits to care homes.

The government announced local lockdowns for the coastal towns of Limassol and Paphos, where coronavirus infections continue to spread faster than the rest of the island, but it has also tightened measures for all Cypriots.

Apart from an ongoing overnight curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, the government introduced another six measures, including a ban on play areas, theme parks and Luna parks.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, following the President’s address to the nation on Wednesday, called on the public to conform with the new measures and “assume their own personal responsibilities”.

He said limiting people-to-people contact is “our only weapon right now so that we can prevent a deterioration of our epidemiological situation and safeguard public health”.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday night, President Nicos Anastasiades said drastic new measures had become inevitable.

“Just a week ago I addressed all of you and explained the reasons for taking new restrictive measures, in the hope of avoiding stricter measures that have been imposed by European countries,” said Anastasiades.

“Unfortunately, despite the measures taken, despite the anxious effort to avoid stricter measures, it has not been possible to curb the pandemic, which now threatens the health system and the economy of our country”.

With Limassol and Paphos deemed as the virus hotspots feeling the brunt of restrictions, Anastasiades said that measures needed to be tightened across the country.

The government has decided to place a Cyprus ban on the following:

Children’s play areas, theme parks and Luna Parks

Conferences, shows and exhibitions.

Visits to homes for the elderly and other care home facilities and children’s homes. An exemption is made for those who need to visit people with disabilities.

Campsites

Refugee reception centres. No one is allowed to leave or enter the centres apart from workers and people offering humanitarian aid.

Retail trade, food & drink businesses (supermarkets, mini-markets, butcher’s shops etc) and pharmacies from their opening hour until 10 a.m. shall serve only persons above 65 years of age or with disabilities.

Other measures that apply outside Limassol/Paphos until November 30: