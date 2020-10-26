COVID19: Cyprus rate rises to 1 in 13, native infections

Cyprus health officials reported 91 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Monday, from among 2,285 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, resulting in a local infection rate of one in 13 persons tested, up from Sunday’s rate of one in 18.

With 31 patients being treated for coronavirus in state hospitals, the total for Cyprus has now risen to 3,636 cases.

The health ministry said that half of Monday’s tests were conducted on arriving passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, resulting in 12 positive cases of Covid-19, while 35 cases were identified through contact tracing.

“Of the remaining 1,048 tests, 79 were tested for coronavirus, which are mainly local infections,” a health ministry spokesperson said in a briefing of the media.

“It is clear that one in 13 persons tested are positive with the virus.”

On Sunday, Cyprus reported 101 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, a relatively high number of infections, albeit at a stable level and the second lowest in the past week, compared to figures almost double that number in previous days.

This suggests that 90 were native cases, with an average one in 18 cases tested being positive.

After Monday’s test results, the health ministry spokesperson added that “more importantly, this shows that there is transmission in the community, as well as the fact that the contact tracing method among confirmed cases led to 345 targeted tests which produced 35 positive cases of infections.

“In other words, one in ten persons subjected to lab tests, were positive for the virus.”