COVID19: 1 in 18 tests is positive as Cyprus cases stable at 101

Cyprus reported 101 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, a relatively high number of infections, albeit at a stable level and the second lowest this week, compared to figures almost double that number in previous days.

The health ministry said the results were for 2,781 test samples, with Sunday figures usually being lower due to some labs not working on the day.

This brings the total of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Cyprus to 3,545, while the number of patients being treated at hospitals has risen to 32.

Of Sunday’s 101 new cases, some 31 were identified through contact tracing, 41 were referred by GPs having had at least one symptom, while 11 were imports from arrivals at Larnaca and Paphos airports where 1,077 tests were conducted.

This suggests that 90 were native cases, with an average one in 18 cases tested being positive.

Five more were positive from among targeted tests in schools, with all cases at two schools in Limassol – a lyceum (upper high school) and a technical school.

One case tested positive in the sports clubs target group, a player at Akritas Chlorakas, a suburb of Paphos.

In all, the past week saw 901 positive cases, while in the past three days alone 19 were from schools in all towns.

Also, the Lanition Lyceum in Limassol found 7 positive cases among its students, all of whom remain in self isolation. However, a further 165 students have been identified through their contact tracing and they, too, will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, during the past three days, Covid-19 cases were discovered in 22 establishments, 15 of which are in Limassol. The infected individuals were identified and the establishments ordered to disinfect their premises.

These are:

– Interlead Experts private tutorial, Limassol;

– Athinis private tutorial, Episkopi, Limassol;

– Anastasia private tutorial, Limassol;

– Limassol Municipality;

– Hellenic Bank, Ayios Athanasios branch, Limassol;

– Deputy Ministry of Shipping;

– Frederick University, Limassol campus;

– Wellnest pharmacy, Limassol;

– Socrateion Melathron care home, Limassol;

– Limassol post office;

– Myria Agapiou dermatological clinic, Limassol;

– Nicos Karaolis physiotherapy centre, Limassol;

– Alpha Bank branch 645, Paphos,

– Aliathon hotel, Paphos;

– Traffic department, Paphos;

– Gazi Live night club, Strovolos, Nicosia;

– Marks and Spencer, Limassol;

– Christofors Tsappas, private clinic, Limassol;

– Cablenet, Limassol;

– District courts of Larnaca and Nicosia;

– Child Benefit payment service, Ministry of Labour;

– Aphrodite Hills hotel, Paphos.

Also, positive cases were discovered at the following schools which have identified the infected students or staff, their contacts, and ordered to disinfect:

– Pera Chorio Nissou gymnasium;

– Ayia Varvara gymnasium, Nicosia district;

– 16th kindergarten, Zakaki, Limassol;

– 8th elementary school, Limassol;

– Neapolis gymnasium, Limassol;

– 1st technical school, Limassol;

– Laniteion lyceum, Limassol;

– 2nd public kindergarten, Avgorou, Famagusta district;

– American Academy, Limassol;

– 20th elementary Ayios Panteleimonas, Limassol;

– 3rd technical school, Limassol;

– Pascal school, Limassol;

– Archangelos gymnasium, Nicosia;

– Panayias Theoskepastis gymnasium, Paphos;

– Polis Chrysochous technical school;

– Paphos technical school;

– Polis Chrysochous lyceum;

– Polis Chrysochous gymnasium;

– Apostolou Pavlou gymnasium, Paphos.