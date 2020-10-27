Cyprus-Greece-Israel discuss energy partnership

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is in Athens Tuesday to participate in the trilateral meeting with his colleagues from Greece and Israel to discuss key regional issues like energy cooperation.

High on the agenda are developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and the broader region, and enhancing cooperation between the three countries in various fields, with emphasis on energy, tourism and the economy.

The Ministers will also review progress so far and examine further steps towards strengthening their regional cooperation such as building the East Med gas pipeline to Europe.

Turkey’s unilateral energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean will also be a hot topic of discussion.

Before the meeting, Christodoulides will hold separate meetings with his Greek and Israeli counterparts, Nikos Dendias and Gabi Ashkenazi respectively.