COVID19: Limassol schools bear brunt of virus surge

With Cyprus health authorities struggling to put a lid on COVID-19 cases which have spiralled out of control in October, schools and private institutes seem to have been hit hard by the virus.

The latest places to have been infected with COVID-19 was published by the Health Ministry on late Sunday.

According to the update, 19 schools and three private institutes have reported COVID-19 cases within the three-day period 22 to 24 October, 12 of which are in Limassol, six in Paphos and three in Nicosia.

Schools/institutes where COVID was found recently are:

8 th Elementary School in Limassol

Elementary School in Limassol First Technical School in Limassol

Third Technical School in Limassol

16 th Kindergarten in Zakaki Limassol

Kindergarten in Zakaki Limassol Neapolis Gymnasium in Limassol

American Academy in Limassol

Ayios Panteleimonas Elementary School in Limassol

Pascal Private School in Limassol

Laniteio Lyceum in Limassol

Interlead Experts Private Institute in Limassol

Athinis Private Institute in Limassol

Anastasia Private Institute Limassol

Polis Chrysochous Technical School(Paphos)

Polis Chrysochous Lyceum (Paphos)

Polis Chrysochous Gymnasium (Paphos)

Paphos Technical School

Apostolos Pavlos Gymnasium

Panayia Theoskepasti Gymnasium (Paphos)

Pera Chorio Nisou Gymnasium Nicosia)

Ayia Varvara Gymnasium (Nicosia)

Archangelos Michael Gymnasium in Nicosia

Second Elementary School in Avgorou, Famagusta

Cases were found in the health sector:

Socration Melathron, Limassol

Myria Agapiou Dermatological Clinic, Limassol

Nicos Karaolis Physiotherapy studio, Limassol

Christos Tsappas Private Practice, Limassol

Cases involving employees who tested positive were found at the Aliathon and Aphrodite Hills hotels in Paphos.

Also, reporting cases were:

Limassol Municipality

Hellenic Bank Branch in Agios Athanasios Limassol

Deputy Ministry of Shipping Limassol

Frederick University, Limassol

Post office in Limassol

Marks and Spencer, Limassol

Wellnest Pharmacy in Limassol

Cablenet, Limassol

Alpha Bank 645 Branch in Paphos

Traffic Department in Paphos

Gazi Live in Nicosia

Social Insurance Services, Child Allowance department in Nicosia

The ministry said the management at the above establishments have been informed about the detection of cases at their premises and these people are now self-isolating.

Instructions were given to disinfect the premises according to the protocol.

Cyprus health officials reported 101 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Sunday, a relatively high number of infections, albeit at a stable level and the second-lowest over seven days, compared to figures almost double that number in previous days.

The Health Ministry said the results were from 2,781 tests with Sunday figures usually lower due to some labs not working on the weekend.

With the total number of coronavirus cases for October 1,790, stricter measures were introduced on Friday such as the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors and a night-time curfew for Limassol and Paphos.

Total Covid-19 infections in the Republic of Cyprus since March has reached 3,545.