COVID19: Cyprus stays on UK Travel Corridors list

Despite the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, Cyprus has remained on the UK Government’s safe Travel Corridors list which means visitors do not have to quarantine when returning to Britain.

Moreover, travellers from Cyprus arriving anywhere in the United Kingdom will continue to be excluded from the obligation to self-isolate for 14 days, as is the case with arrivals from most European countries.

The only country removed from the list this week is Liechtenstein.

The quarantine obligation for arrivals from the Central European principality will come into force on Sunday.

Four destinations were removed from the “red” quarantine list, including Mykonos, the last of the Greek islands that remained in it.

From 4 a.m. on Sunday travellers from the Cycladic island, the Canaries in Spain, Denmark and the Maldives will no longer have to isolate when they reach the UK.

The Travel Corridors list is reassessed every Thursday which means Cyprus is still at risk as cases continue to soar in recent days.

Due to its safe reputation, Cyprus is a popular choice for Britons this summer, but the recent jump in cases and extra restrictions could be a turn-off without the quarantine rule.

Countries at risk of being axed from the travel corridor list are those with more than 20 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Currently, Cyprus’ infection rate is soaring at around 95 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

In the Limassol COVID hotspot, the rate is 180 cases per 100,000 residents.

However, there are other countries on the travel corridor list who are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Germany, Sweden, and Greece are all on the travel corridor list but are recording worrying figures, although lower than Cyprus.

They too remain on the list for now.