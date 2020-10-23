COVID19: Virus spike hits hospitals, universities, hotels

As coronavirus spreads in Cyprus with COVID-19 cases in October spiralling, clinics, private hospitals, universities, and hotels have all been struck during this second outbreak, the Health Ministry said Friday.
According to the Health Ministry, five major clinics and one private practice have reported COVID-19 cases, four of which are in Limassol, two in Nicosia and one in Larnaca.
The clinics who have reported cases are
- The German Oncology Center, Limassol
- Aretaieio Hospital, Nicosia
- Mediterranean Hospital, Limassol
- Ygia Polyclinic, Limassol
- American Medical Center – Nicosia
- Dr Iraklis Pantelidakis Practice – Larnaca
Cases were found at educational institutions, a kindergarten in Limassol and several universities.
These include:
- The Clever Balloon Kindergarten (Exipno Baloni), Limassol
- Cyprus College, Limassol
- European University, Nicosia
- Neapolis University, Paphos
Businesses were also struck by the coronavirus, including hotels and banks including:
- Hellenic Bank’s Agioi Omologites Branch in Nicosia
- Hellenic Bank Polemidia Branch (Limassol)
- RCB Nicosia
- Anassa Hotel in Polis Chrisochous, Paphos
- Cypria Maris in Paphos
- Ermitage Hotel in Limassol
- Astra Pool Cyprus Ltd, Limassol
- Klima Furniture in Aradippou, Larnaca
- Marios Iakovou Gym, Limassol
- Sigma Bakery in Zakaki, Limassol
- Caylınk Café, Limassol
- Remezzo Café, Limassol
The ministry said the management at the above establishments have been informed about the detection of cases at their premises and they are now self-isolating.
Instructions were given to disinfect the premises according to the protocol.
Cyprus health officials reported 188 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Thursday, dangerously approaching the record 202 announced last Saturday.
With the total number of coronavirus cases for October 1,399, stricter measures were introduced on Friday such as the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors and a night-time curfew for Limassol and Paphos.
Total Covid-19 infections in the Republic of Cyprus since March has reached 3,154.