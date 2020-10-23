COVID19: Virus spike hits hospitals, universities, hotels

As coronavirus spreads in Cyprus with COVID-19 cases in October spiralling, clinics, private hospitals, universities, and hotels have all been struck during this second outbreak, the Health Ministry said Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, five major clinics and one private practice have reported COVID-19 cases, four of which are in Limassol, two in Nicosia and one in Larnaca.

The clinics who have reported cases are

The German Oncology Center, Limassol

Aretaieio Hospital, Nicosia

Mediterranean Hospital, Limassol

Ygia Polyclinic, Limassol

American Medical Center – Nicosia

Dr Iraklis Pantelidakis Practice – Larnaca

Cases were found at educational institutions, a kindergarten in Limassol and several universities.

These include:

The Clever Balloon Kindergarten (Exipno Baloni), Limassol

Cyprus College, Limassol

European University, Nicosia

Neapolis University, Paphos

Businesses were also struck by the coronavirus, including hotels and banks including:

Hellenic Bank’s Agioi Omologites Branch in Nicosia

Hellenic Bank Polemidia Branch (Limassol)

RCB Nicosia

Anassa Hotel in Polis Chrisochous, Paphos

Cypria Maris in Paphos

Ermitage Hotel in Limassol

Astra Pool Cyprus Ltd, Limassol

Klima Furniture in Aradippou, Larnaca

Marios Iakovou Gym, Limassol

Sigma Bakery in Zakaki, Limassol

Caylınk Café, Limassol

Remezzo Café, Limassol

The ministry said the management at the above establishments have been informed about the detection of cases at their premises and they are now self-isolating.

Instructions were given to disinfect the premises according to the protocol.

Cyprus health officials reported 188 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Thursday, dangerously approaching the record 202 announced last Saturday.

With the total number of coronavirus cases for October 1,399, stricter measures were introduced on Friday such as the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors and a night-time curfew for Limassol and Paphos.

Total Covid-19 infections in the Republic of Cyprus since March has reached 3,154.