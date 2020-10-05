COVID19: Cyprus cases rise with airport arrivals

Cyprus reported 23 new coronavirus cases on Monday as infections continue to be transmitted among football players and family clusters while 10 have a recent travel history.

The Health Ministry said total Covid-19 cases in the Republic now stands at 1,847.

A number of restrictive measures are in force in Larnaca and Famagusta especially on social gatherings and sporting activity.

The new cases were found after 2,736 tests were carried out.

Ten of the 23 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were found among 1,756 samples taken from airport arrivals.

All but four cases had arrived from the UK on Sunday while another two came from Greece. The remaining two cases came from Krakow, Poland and Kyiv, Ukraine.

COVID-19 infections continue to haunt Larnaca-based football club ASIL Lysis, as another of its two players were found positive to the virus. The cluster now numbers close to 10 infections.

The two footballers were found through the Ministry’s track and tracing process along with another three cases infected by relatives who were previously found positive to the virus.

Two more cases were found after being tested on the request of their General Practitioner after developing symptoms. One of the two is employed by the British Bases.

Another six people, all reporting symptoms were tested at state hospital microbiological laboratories (2) and at private labs (4).

Out of these six, one was reported to have been infected by a family member.

On Monday, the Health Ministry implemented additional measures for the Larnaca and Famagusta districts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

All sports events for under 18s as well as afternoon sporting activities are banned.

Sports fixtures in Larnaca and Famagusta will go ahead without fans.

Eight patients are being treated at Famagusta General, three of whom are in the Acute Care Unit.

Two more patients remain intubated at Nicosia General’s ICU.