COVID19: Student, footballer are new Cyprus cases

A schoolgirl and first division footballer are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, found from late test results, taking the coronavirus total to 1620, the Health Ministry said.

The footballer for Ethnikos Achnas FC tested positive after developing symptoms.

The female student who attends a special school in Larnaca underwent a COVID-19 test as part of a pre-op procedure.

“All appropriate actions have been taken according to the relevant protocols, and all the necessary procedures have been launched to isolate close contacts,” the Health Ministry said.

The Larnaca student testing positive adds to a worryingly long list of cases found in the town over recent weeks.

Out of the 15 cases announced on Tuesday, 10 involved Larnaca resident, nine were footballers for Nea Salamina where a cluster of 20 infections has formed.

Salamina’s cluster is just one of four claiming 59 infections which also includes the Larnaca Bishopric.

Experts argue that restrictions may be imposed on Larnaca to stem the further spread of the virus within the community.

There is concern Larnaca is becoming the source of large chains of transmission.

Larnaca could see similar restrictions on outdoor social gatherings similar to those imposed on Limassol in August.