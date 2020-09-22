COVID19: Cyprus cases in double figures as hotspots grow

Cyprus reported 15 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday, as scientists worry over daily infections spiralling in several Larnaca hotspots.

There were only three cases reported the day before.

Tuesday’s results were announced after 2,709 tests were carried out, bringing total Cyprus COVID-19 cases to 1,618.

The Health Ministry said that out of the 15 cases, nine involved players and staff of Larnaca-based top-flight football club Nea Salamina.

The nine new cases among members of the team are added to another 11 found over the weekend with the cluster now constituting 20 infections.

Another case was an employee at the Ocean Basket restaurant in Phinikoudes, Larnaca. The case is the fifth to be connected to the cluster there.

He was in isolation as a close contact of the first case at the restaurant and has not come into contact with anyone else.

Larnaca has another two active clusters numbering 24 and 9 cases.

Experts on Tuesday expressed their growing concern over Larnaca becoming the source of large clusters in the past weeks while contemplating restrictions as the chains of transmission have caused 58 coronavirus cases.

Three other cases on Tuesday were travel-related, two were found among airport arrivals. Both cases came from Munich on 21 September with one landing in Larnaca and the other at Paphos airport.

A third case also had a recent travel history and linked to a person found positive on Sunday with whom he had returned from Birmingham on September 9.

The patient reported having symptoms from 11 September but did not get tested until Tuesday.

Another case was detected at a private lab where a person was tested after developing symptoms on 14 September.

One more case was identified at the microbiological laboratory of a state hospital and involved a patient who reported having symptoms since 18 September.

The Health Ministry said nine patients are currently being treated at the COVID-19 reference hospital Famagusta General, one of them is in the Acute Care Unit.