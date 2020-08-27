COVID19: Turkish Cypriots report record number of daily cases

In a worrying turn of events, authorities in the Turkish occupied north of Cyprus reported 19 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of coronavirus infections since the outbreak in March.

Wednesday’s results follow a three-day streak of reporting single digit infections, taking the total number of cases in the north to 300 and on both sides of the divide to 1,756 and 24 deaths.

Republic of Cyprus health authorities on Wednesday confirmed another 10 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of infections to 1,456 and 20 deaths.

Some 30 botched tests announced on Monday have yet to be removed from the Republic’s total count.

The 19 coronavirus cases in the north were confirmed on Wednesday evening by Ali Pilli, head of the Turkish Cypriot health authorities.

Pilli said that all the new cases – following Tuesday’s four – involved nine people arriving by air, and three by sea, without giving details of their nationality.

Another seven cases all involved local infections.

They were identified after 1,451 tests were carried out on Wednesday, with health authorities in the north focusing on people arriving on ferries and by air.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities have now reported 178 coronavirus cases since July 1 when the north opened up its ports of entry to travellers, arriving mainly from coronavirus-struck Turkey.

Passengers from Turkey are of particular concern as the country has reported a total of 262,507 cases and 6,183 deaths, while the average number of daily cases in August was above 1200.

Turkey reported 1,502 new cases and 24 more deaths on Tuesday, the second highest since the outbreak reached its peak on April 11 when Turkey reported 5,138 cases and 95 deaths.

On Wednesday, Turkey reported 1,313 cases and 20 deaths.

Before opening up ports of entry, the north had seen a 75-day lull reporting zero cases since April 17.

The resurgence of the virus had begun on the first day the north opened its ports of entry and initially lifting an obligatory quarantine for arrivals from Turkey.