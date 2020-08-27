Cypriots eye local holiday as hotels lower prices

Cypriots are embracing the special support scheme for domestic tourism, launched by the government to encourage people to take a discounted local holiday post-summer peak.

With hotels participating in the incentive lowering their prices for the remainder of the season, Cypriots now have the chance to take a discounted break from now to November.

Hoteliers have welcomed the plan, saying that Cypriots have already begun booking holidays in September.

The plan, approved by the cabinet, is expected to help contain the recession which has hit the tourism industry harder than most, and to maintain employment during the coronavirus pandemic.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, Cyprus Hotel Association director general Philokypros Roussounides said 100 hotels and tourist units, or 15% of tourist accommodation, have opted to take the Tourism Ministry’s offer, providing better prices for local tourists.

“I am certain Cypriots will embrace the scheme,” said Roussounides.

"The prices are extremely attractive, and locals can choose from mountain resorts to hotels near the sea," he added.

He said that Cypriots can find all kinds of hotels on the list, from mountain resorts to 5-star hotels on the coast.

“Essentially, domestic tourists will be able to stay at a quality hotel for just €60 a night, during a period when the island still has plenty of sun,” said Roussounides.

He confirmed there was high demand from locals.

Cypriots have already started calling up hotels on the list to take advantage of the government’s scheme.

“Domestic tourists appear to be keen on extending their vacations after the traditional summer months, as warm temperatures persist till October, and sometimes in November.”

Cypriot holidaymakers have a wide range of hotels to choose from on the junior ministry’s website (https://www.visitcyprus.com/index.php/en/domestic-tourism-2020).

“Different hotels, apartments and other tourist accommodations participate in the scheme, offering the maximum price of €80 for a double room in September including breakfast, €70 in October and €60 in November”.

Also, 25% of the accommodation costs will be covered by the ministry, including, in some cases, the charges for children who stay in the same room as their parents.

“A large number of our members are willingly participating in the scheme as an indication of appreciation and to support the government’s efforts to back the tourism industry at such a difficult time,” said Rousounides.

A source from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism said, “the scheme is off to a good start even though locals were not accustomed to taking their holidays after August”.

“The general objectives of the Special Support Scheme for Domestic Tourism are to extend the tourist season and get Cypriots acquainted with the wonders of Cyprus,” said the source.

The scheme operates from September 1 to November 30.

Discounted prices apply for a minimum stay of two nights.