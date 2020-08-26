COVID19: Divided Cyprus has 1,755 coronavirus cases

Authorities in the Turkish occupied north of Cyprus have reported four more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections on both sides of the divide to 1,755 and 24 deaths.

Cases reported in the north now stand at 281 and four deaths since the outbreak in March.

Republic of Cyprus health authorities on Tuesday evening confirmed another 14 new COVID-19 cases bringing its total number of infections to 1,474 and 20 deaths.

The four coronavirus cases in the north were confirmed on Wednesday evening by Alli Pilli, head of the Turkish Cypriot health authorities.

According to Pilli, all four new cases – following Monday’s six – involved two people arriving by air, without giving details of their nationality and two local infections.

They were identified after 1,503 tests were carried out on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Turkish Cypriot health authorities 159 coronavirus cases were recorded since the July 1, when the north opened up its ports of entry to travellers.

Health authorities in the north are focussing on people arriving on ferries and by air from coronavirus-struck Turkey, however, there is concern over the rising cases of local infections.

Passengers from Turkey are of particular concern as the country has reported a total of 261,194 cases and 6,163 deaths while the average number of daily cases in August was above 1200.

Turkey reported 1,502 new cases and 24 more deaths on Tuesday.

Before opening up ports of entry, the north had seen a 75-day lull reporting zero cases since 17 April.

The resurgence of the virus began on the first day the north opened its ports of entry and initially lifting an obligatory quarantine for arrivals from Turkey.