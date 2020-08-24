COVID19: Cyprus daily cases soar to 39

Cyprus reported one of its highest daily figures for COVID-19 cases on Monday with 39 taking total infections since the pandemic began to 1460.

Authorities have struggled to keep cases low and Monday’s 39 comes after only 4 were confirmed on Sunday.

The highest daily case toll for Cyprus peaked at 58 in April.

Most of the new cases were linked to travel with 19 testing positives after arriving from the Greek island of Mykonos.

Greece is a category B country which dictates that people arriving from the islands like Mykonos must carry a negative COVID test, Cypriots can get tested at the airports for €60.

From a total of 3,522 tests, 33 of the COVID-19 cases were imported, said the Health Ministry.

Ten of these ‘imported cases’ arrived from Amsterdam at the weekend.

The Netherlands has been struck off the safe travel list after a spate of cases on flights from Amsterdam.

Another three cases arrived on a flight from London, one more case had travelled to Romania while one person developed symptoms after returning from Argentina.

Among the other COVID infections, three were close contacts of known cases while two more were detected by labs at the general hospitals.

According to the Health Ministry, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 referral hospital Famagusta General while one person is on a ventilator at Nicosia General’s Intensive Care Unit.