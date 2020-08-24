Cyprus launches domestic tourism scheme

Cyprus has launched its Extraordinary Plan for domestic tourism by encouraging Cypriots to take a discounted local holiday during the pandemic.

The plan for residents includes the provision of affordable prices from hotels with the state subsidizing part of the cost.

The scheme aims to support local businesses which is why tourist establishments taking part in the plan can only offer breakfast.

According to the Tourism Ministry, the general objective is to extend the tourist season and get Cypriots acquainted with the wonders of Cyprus.

In doing so, it hopes to buffer the recession and preserve jobs in these difficult times the economy is going through due to COVID-19.

The scheme operates from September 1 to November 30.

During this period tourist accommodation in September will be available at the maximum price of €80 for a double room per night with breakfast, for October it is €70 and November €60.

In addition, 25% of the accommodation costs will be covered by the ministry, including the charges for children who stay in the same room as their parents.

Discounted prices apply for a minimum stay of two nights.