COVID19: Cases in divided Cyprus rise beyond 1630

Divided Cyprus has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks with health authorities on both sides of the ceasefire line trying to contain the spread of coronavirus after months of successful containment.

In just a week, from August 13, the number of combined COVID-19 has risen by 10.4% from 1478 to 1632 on August 20.

Authorities in the Turkish occupied north of Cyprus are trying to get a grip on the resurgence of the coronavirus after they reported another three COVID-19 cases, following Wednesday’s four.

The total number of infections on both sides of the divide is 1,632 and 24 deaths.

Cases reported in the north now stand at 237 and four deaths since the outbreak in March.

Republic of Cyprus health authorities on Thursday confirmed another 10 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of infections to 1,395 and 20 deaths.

The three coronavirus cases in the north, detected after 1,723 tests, were confirmed on Thursday evening by Alli Pilli, head of the Turkish Cypriot health authorities.

According to Pilli, Thursday’s cases involved one person arriving by air, one by sea, without giving details of their nationality, and a local infection.

According to data released by the Turkish Cypriot health authorities 137 coronavirus cases were recorded since July 1, when the north opened up its ports of entry to travellers.

Health authorities in the north are focussing on people arriving on ferries and by air with passengers arriving mainly from coronavirus-struck Turkey.

Passengers from Turkey are of particular concern as the country has reported a total of 254,520 cases and 6,058 deaths while the average number of daily cases in the first half of August was above 1200, up from an average of 1,000 in July.

On Thursday, Turkey had reported 1,412 new cases and 19 deaths.

Before opening up ports of entry, the north had seen a 75-day lull reporting zero cases since 17 April.

The resurgence of the virus begun on the first day the north opened its ports of entry and initially lifting an obligatory quarantine for arrivals from Turkey.