COVID19: Cyprus cases drop to 10 after surge

Cypriot health authorities reported 10 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday a big drop from Wednesday’s surge of 26 cases with tests remaining relatively high.

The 10 infections were diagnosed after 3,202 tests, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 1,395 since March.

Among the new cases, two had a recent travel history and one was another footballer for topflight Cypriot club Ethnikos Achna.

The two cases with a recent travel history involve a Czech tourist, who was found positive after being tested upon her arrival to the island.

The second case involved a Cypriot returning from Paris, requesting to be tested at the airport.

A total of 1,549 tests were carried out on arrivals at the country’s airports.

The Ethnikos Achna footballer, the second one to test positive for the virus, was a close contact of the first player announced by his team on Tuesday.

The footballer was traced along with another two cases after some 633 tests were carried at private labs.

One of those cases found through private initiative was a patient at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre.

Another five cases were traced from 205 tests carried out on contacts of known cases, including a family member of the first Ethnikos Achna player announced on Tuesday.

Three more infections were reported to be family members and friends of a case reported earlier this week.

According to the Health Ministry, just one patient is being treated at COVID-19 referral hospital Famagusta General while one person is on a ventilator at Nicosia General’s Intensive Care Unit.