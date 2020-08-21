COVID19: Cabinet to review measures, return to school

Cyprus’ cabinet meeting on Friday will decide on whether some COVID-19 restrictions should be relaxed or extended for social gathering while agreeing on protocols for schools to reopen in September.

Ministers have convened at the presidential residence in the Troodos mountains, under President Nicos Anastasiades, to take decisions on measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou will also brief the cabinet about what the scientists recommend should be done.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou is also expected to tell his colleagues about the beginning of the new academic year, presenting the basic planning and predictions for any changes or scenarios that may occur.

The ministry has examined a combination of teaching with physical presence at schools as well as distance learning programmes but safety protocols have yet to be decided on.

Prodromou said the government aims to have schools going back to normal with pupils in the classroom

but “where physical presence is not possible…students would be supported with distance learning.”

The ministry relied on the epidemiological unit to evaluate the situation and provide their recommendations.