COVID19: Cypriots allowed entry to only 11 EU countries

Cypriots can travel freely to less than a dozen EU countries without having to quarantine on their entry or carry a negative coronavirus test after Finland knocked Cyprus off its safe list on Wednesday.

Finland announced its decision to remove Cyprus off its safe list, as it joined a band of countries including neighbouring Denmark and Norway which have surpassed the limit set for new coronavirus cases.

Finland sets a ceiling of 8-10 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the preceding 14 days.

A European Union coronavirus webpage set up to provide EU citizens with all they need to know about their desired destination indicates that Cypriots are allowed entry to only 11 countries in the 27-member bloc.

According to https://reopen.europa.eu/en travellers from Cyprus can go to Greece, the UK (still considered within the EU for travel purposes until next year), Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy.

Bulgaria and Portugal allow all travellers from within the EU to enter without any restrictions or a test.

Croatia allows EU citizens and people residing legally within the union to enter without a test.

With the majority of countries employing a similar risk assessment as Cyprus with regards to the spread of COVID-19, many use a ‘green’, ‘orange’ and ‘red’ list system.

Being slotted in a country’s green list allows Cypriots to travel freely without having to take a coronavirus test.

However, in countries which have slotted the island in the orange or red category, Cypriots will have to carry a coronavirus test and be quarantined.

Countries which have put Cyprus in the red, have also banned flights from and to the island.

Ireland knocked Cyprus of its ‘Green List’ earlier this month, asking for a test and quarantine time for Cypriots.

Estonia has banned direct flights from Cyprus, as it joined a band of countries including France and Denmark which have surpassed the limit set for new coronavirus cases.

It sets a ceiling of 25 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the preceding 14 days; countries whose reported rates are higher see direct air links to and from Estonia forbidden.

Cyprus has 25.2 based on the list given by Estonia per 100,000 over the preceding 14 days.

Cyprus on Monday reported 8 new coronavirus cases, it was only the fourth time this month it had reported single-digit figures.

The island had kept cases below 10 for a period of two months, from 28 April until 29 July.

Two days later daily cases had reached a record 25, while 26 cases were reported on 2 August and 25 on 4 August.