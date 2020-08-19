Police relax motorbike ban after public furore

Cyprus police have revised its all-out ban on motorbikes, trikes and quads over 125cc from certain roads to just two weekends, as it tries to reduce late-night races and noise pollution.

The ban, starting from the August 15 national holiday has been revised to just four hours on Friday and Saturday, August 22-23 and 29-30, after motorcycle importers, rental companies and biker associations said the police action was one-sided and ‘illogical’.

The Association of Motorcycle Importers said the initial decision “is deprived of all logic and the ban will create traffic congestion, as well as increase emissions from the greater use of cars.”

The association added that such a ban “would create a major problem to a lot of people who use motorbikes as their main mode of transport, mainly between home and work.”

The first order, signed by Deputy Chief Christakis Mavris, was valid in most towns from late night to early morning and mainly on weekends, with the only exception being small-capacity mopeds and delivery couriers.

The new order, issued by Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou after a meeting with all stakeholders on Monday, limits the ban from 1 am to 4 am, and exempts all rental motorcycles.

Critics said the decision should have been consulted with all stakeholders before being issued as a decree and caused confusion to motorists and those in the rental business.

Larnaca’s popular Phinikoudes strip, infested during the holiday period with rented electric bikes that dangerously whiz on paved areas, often by teenagers without a driving license, are exempted from the order, with the police seem keener to control noise pollution than the risk hazard to innocent pedestrians.

The ban also does not deal with souped-up and noisy cars that race on major roads, particularly along Limassol’s coastal road.

The police said the measures will be “in addition to the daily patrols and regular traffic controls”, which will probably be increased at the specific locations.

Nicosia:

Parts of Grivas Dighenis from the crossroads of Archangelos & Ayiou Prokopiou (Kykko bishopric) to the crossroads of Themistocli Dervi (Starbucks) and Prodromou, and until Griva Digheni (Lykavitos police station).

Strovolos Avenue and Spyrou Kyprianou (‘Orphanides’ to ‘Metro’) will continue to witness late-night roaring motorcycle races.

Limassol:

The coastal road, Spyrou Arazouzou, 28th October, Promachon Eleftherias, Georgiou I and Amathountos.

Limassol’s secondary artery of Makarios Avenue and Franklin Roosevelt, as well as the bypass from Pareklisia to Kato Polemidia, will continue to witness late-night roaring motorcycle races.

Paphos:

Entire Poseidonos Avenue, Kato Paphos.

Protaras – Ayia Napa:

Entire Protaras main road (hotels strip) and in Ayia Napa, Nissi Avenue and Makarios Avenue.

The police said that additional measures remain in force to alleviate the heavy traffic on main roads and the return of holidaymakers to their towns.

These include the banning of large trailer trucks and farming vehicles (tractors) during the main hours of congestion on Sundays August 23 and 30, from 9 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm on all motorways, in addition to the Nicosia-Troodos, Limassol-Platres, Paphos-Polis and Episkopi-Omodos roads.

Also, all farming vehicles (tractors) are banned from the Nicosia-Troodos road on August 23 and 30, from 9 am to 1 pm and 4-8 pm.

Police will be issuing updates on its website www.cypruspolicenews.com, as well as social media (Facebook, Twitter) and the police mobile app.

Biker associations are organising protests against the partial ban after deeming the changes as unsatisfactory.