French frigate patrols off Cyprus coast

French navy frigate La Fayette has arrived off the eastern coast of Cyprus and is expected to remain in the area until Wednesday, official sources told CNA.

The French frigate is carrying out patrols in the context of monitoring the Eastern Mediterranean while La Fayette took part in joint French-Greek air and maritime drills off the coast of Crete.

The French Navy ship has requested and obtain authorisation by the Republic of Cyprus and the Ministry of Defence to remain in the east coast area off Protaras for diver training by its crew.

Sources told CNA that after completing its diver training, the second-line multi-mission stealth frigate will return on Wednesday to the open sea to continue its patrols.

Earlier in August a Defence Cooperation Agreement signed by France and Cyprus on April 7, 2018, entered into force.

The agreement provides for cooperation between Cyprus and France in the fields of energy and maritime security, early warning, and crisis management, military training as well as combatting terrorism and piracy.

France has increased its military presence in the region after Turkey sent a survey and drillship into Cyprus and Greek waters.

Turkey has slammed the Cyprus-France defence pact as “unacceptable” and said joint military exercises with Greece escalated regional tension.