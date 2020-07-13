Cyprus wilts as mini-heatwave continues

Cyprus is sweltering under another July heatwave with the met office issuing an extreme weather warning for Monday with maximum temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The Department of Meteorology issued an extremely high-temperature alert, awareness level “Yellow” as the three-day heatwave continues to grip the island.

The new yellow alert comes into force from 1 pm to 5 pm on Monday when maximum temperatures expected to soar to around 40°C inland.

The heatwave is forecast to continue through the week as temperatures will hover around 40°C, which is above the seasonal for Cyprus.

Tuesday will not be the end of the heatwave as temperatures are to edge up higher on Wednesday with little Change on Thursday.

Cyprus has been wilting under a July scorcher since Friday, with temperatures at 40°C or above.

On Sunday, Nicosia saw the highest temperature at 41֯ C, Larnaca was 34֯ C, Limassol 31֯ C, Paphos 31֯ C, Prodromos 31֯ C and Polis Chrysochous 35֯C.

Adding to the discomfort, humidity levels will also remain high.

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.