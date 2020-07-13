Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches Larnaca route from October

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announced Monday a highly anticipated new route to Larnaca starting on 3 October.

Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as €29.99 (one way).

“The addition of another route to Wizz Air’s extensive Larnaca network underpins the airline’s long-term commitment to Larnaca and Cyprus,” said the airline.

“The 10 years of successful operations and the more than 2.5 million passengers carried to and from Larnaca have proved that Wizz Air offers very competitive and popular services in Cyprus,” it added.

The new routes will add 50,000 seat capacity to Larnaca Airport annually and connect Cyprus with a new all-year-round destination.

Andras Rado, Spokesperson of Wizz Air Group said: “I am delighted to announce Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s new route connecting Larnaca with Abu Dhabi.

We are excited to welcome our distinguished Cypriot passengers onboard our state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft.

As Wizz Air leads the way with sanitised travel, we are looking forward to operating this new low-fare service paired with high-quality onboard experience.

I’m confident Wizz Air will have a significant role in the ramp-up of Cyprus’s tourism sector.”

The airline has introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and crew.

As part of these new health protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves.

Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading disinfection process with an antiviral solution and, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution.

Sanitising wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment.

Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport.

WIZZ AIR ABU DHABI’S NEW ROUTE

New routes Frequency Start date Fares from Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Tuesday, Saturday 3 October 2020 29.99 EUR / 129 AED

All Wizz Air flights are operated on Airbus A320 aircraft, with 180 seats and A321 aircraft with 230 seats and Airbus A321neo aircraft with 239 seats.