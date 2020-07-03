COVID19: Ryanair resumes flights from Cyprus

Ryanair has celebrated the resumption of flights from Cyprus after almost 4 months grounded due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A Paphos to Thessaloniki flight marked the first of Ryanair’s Summer 2020 schedule for Cyprus on 24 June, with the full schedule operating from 1 July across more than 20 routes to destinations such as Chania, Rome or Berlin.

Following the lifting of travel restrictions, Cypriots can now look forward to planning a well-deserved summer getaway on the lowest fares and with the new health measures that Ryanair has rolled out as it ramps up operations this Summer to protect the health and well-being of its crew and customers.

Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce it has resumed its Cyprus operations after almost 4 months grounded. Our Paphos to Thessaloniki flight marked the first of Ryanair’s Summer 2020 schedule for Cyprus, which goes entirely on sale today, including over 20 routes to leisure & business destinations across Europe.

To celebrate the resumption of our Summer 2020 schedule from Cyprus, we have launched a seat sale with fares from just €19.99 one way, for travel in August and September 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (3rd July). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Hermes Airports’ Maria Kouroupi said: “It is very important to see Ryanair aircraft taking off from the Paphos base again.

This represents a vote of confidence not only for the Paphos region but also for the island’s recovery in general. The Summer 2020 destinations from Paphos offer a wide range of options to the travelling public and we are committed to continuing working closely with the airline to gradually restore Cyprus’ connectivity for the good of the tourism industry and the country in general.”