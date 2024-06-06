Hottest June since 1991, orange warning

Cyprus recorded the hottest June in 23 years, with inland temperatures reaching an infernal 43.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and expected to rise further to a record 44C on Thursday.

The Met Office issued an Orange Alert saying that maximum temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach around 43-44 degrees Celsius over the central plain and about 41-42C over plain areas, about 37-42C over high ground and 29-36C over the highest mountains.

The risk for fires is ‘very high’ in the mountain areas and ‘very high’ in all other areas.

The energy regulator warned of increased electricity demand, pushing the island’s power production to its limits, while the Labour Ministry ordered all open-air and on-site workers to cease operation and move indoors.

Public schools, that are in their final examination period, suffered from several power cuts throughout Thursday, as the Education Ministry has not caught up with installing air conditioning units in all schools.

The Kitas Weather site said that the extraordinary heat due to warm air mass in the atmosphere was expected to continue on Thursday and reach 12C above the normal for June.

The forecast for the rest of the day is hot and clear, partly cloudy over the mountains, with temperatures reaching 41 to 44C inland, 37 to 39C along the south and east coasts, 35-36C on the western and norther coast and 31C at the Mount Olympus peak.

At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 27C inland, 25-27C along the coast and 19C in the higher mountains.

Thursday’s conditions are expected to continue on Friday, dropping on Saturday to 37-41C inland, 32-37C along the coast and 27C in the mountains.

By election day on Sunday, temperatures are expected to subside to normal levels for the period, 32-35C inland, 29-32 on the coast and 19C in the mountains.

Certified Weather Forecaster Eric Kitas, operator of the Kitas Weather website, added that a yellow alert is a warning to “be alert”, while an orange alert is to “be prepared”.

The Labour and Health ministries also issued several warnings for people to avoid direct exposure to the sun, constantly rehydrate and avoid alcohol, wear light and light-coloured clothing covering skin as much as possible, use hats and sun-block lotion.

Red weather warnings are issued mainly for rare or extreme weather events, which means that the general population must take action to protect themselves and/or their properties.