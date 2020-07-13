COVID19: Single Cyprus case at Limassol Marina spa

Cyprus health authorities confirmed only one new COVID-19 case on Monday, after seven the previous day, involving an employee at a spa and fitness centre at Limassol Marina.

The positive case was detected from 942 laboratory tests carried out on Monday, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 1,022.

The case was earlier confirmed by the Sanctum Spa & Fitness centre itself saying it was a Cypriot male employed at the centre’s gym.

He was tested privately after developing symptoms.

Another 254 tests carried out on private initiative came back negative.

The Ministry of Health said it had carried out 21 tests on contacts of known coronavirus cases without identifying a new infection.

According to epidemiological data, no positive cases were detected from 100 lab tests on employees who went back to work during phase two and three of easing restrictive measures, or 134 tests carried out by the Microbiological Labs of the general hospitals.

Also returned negative were 182 samples taken from passengers and repatriates and 250 tests completed as part of referrals from GPs and special groups screening at public health centres.

No patient was admitted to Famagusta General, the referral hospital for COVID-19, which saw its only patient discharged last week.