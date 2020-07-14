Cyprus, Athens shape common stance against Ankara

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is in Athens on Tuesday to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis for talks focusing on Turkey sparking tensions in the region over energy and maritime rights.

Anastasiades rare foray abroad since the Coronavirus pandemic comes after EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Monday where Nicosia and Athens pushed for sanctions against Ankara.

During his visit, Anastasiades will also hold talks with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou before meeting Mitsotakis, in the presence of delegations from both countries.

Talks will focus on Turkey challenging the sovereign rights of both countries, Turkish activity in the Eastern Mediterranean and broader EU-Ankara relations and coordination of strategy at the European Council on July 17-18 in Brussels.

President Anastasiades will also receive leader of the Opposition SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras.

Accompanying the president is Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos and Cyprus Ambassador in Athens Kyriacos Kenevezos.