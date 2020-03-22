COVID19: Cyprus confirms 11 new cases

Cyprus has recorded 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases taking the total in the Republic to 95, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

Added to the 35 confirmed cases in the Turkish occupied north of the island, divided Cyprus has a total of 130 infected people since the outbreak started on March 9.

Among the 11 new confirmed cases were two people located through tracking down contacts of other confirmed cases.

Four people are connected to the infections at Paphos General Hospital while another four people returned to Cyprus from abroad, the UK and Mexico, after developing symptoms they got in touch with the authorities.

The background of another positive case is being investigated.

The epidemiological monitoring unit of the Ministry of Health has already started tracking down the contacts of all 11 confirmed cases and will proceed with taking samples for the specialised tests to be conducted.

Another two possible Covid-19 cases, which tested positive in a lab test, are awaiting confirmation from the Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

The number of positive cases has reached 95, including three in the British Bases, of which 50 were infected in Cyprus.

The Health Ministry said that the two doctors who were due to announce the confirmed cases have been placed in home isolation until their tests results are known “after a contact of theirs contracted the virus”.

Cyprus also registered its first death to the coronavirus on Saturday.