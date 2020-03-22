Cyprus records first death from coronavirus

A 70-year-old British man with underlying health issues is the first person in Cyprus to die from novel coronavirus, authorities said

The 70-year-old had contracted the virus from another British patient while being treated at Paphos general hospital’s intensive care unit.

“During his hospitalization at Paphos General Hospital, the patient was found positive as a result of tracking COVID-19 contacts at the same clinic,” said a Health Ministry statement late Saturday.

It said his condition worsened after contracting the virus at the hospital.

The patient had a “low life expectancy, as he had irreversible alcoholic liver cirrhosis, acute hepatic impairment, acute renal failure and chronic heart failure,” the statement added.

The man died at Famagusta Hospital while Paphos General remains shut after around 20 medical staff contracted the virus from a patient.

With nine new cases reported on Saturday the Cyprus Republic now has a total of 84 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.