COVID19: Divided Cyprus reaches 100 mark

Divided Cyprus has registered 100 coronavirus case after Turkish Cypriot authorities reported another 13 people infected in the north.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 in the Turkish occupied north to 33 while the Republic of Cyprus has recorded 67, since its first case on March 9.

New cases in the north concern 12 German nationals who had been in quarantine at a hotel in Famagusta after a member of their tour group from Germany had tested positive for the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases among the 39-member group has now reached 31.

The outbreak in the north began when a 65-year-old German woman was taken ill with COVID-19 on March 10, followed the next day by her elderly husband.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the German tourists who tested positive initially tested negative but after developing symptoms, they were found to have COVID-19.

The tourists were on holiday in Famagusta with a group of 39 fellow German travellers who arrived in the north via the Tymbou airport (Ercan).

Currently, there is no community transmission among Turkish Cypriots, 31 cases involve tourists from Germany and the other two involve a Turkish Cypriot who had returned from the UK and his wife.

All incoming travellers to Cyprus must go into quarantine for 14 days if allowed entry.

Authorities in the occupied north have already imposed a ban on travellers coming from 72 countries.

They have also closed the doors to Turkish citizens who are not residing permanently in the north.

The Republic will impose a two-week flight ban from March 21.

Cypriots on both sides of the divide have been urged to stay home, while schools, coffeeshops, restaurants, night clubs and other entertainment enterprises have been shut down.

The ruling coalition in the north has said that it does not rule out imposing a curfew in the coming days to stem the spread of COVID-19.