COVID19: Cyprus hospitals feeling the strain

Due to the impact of coronavirus and some medical staff contracting the disease Cyprus state hospitals are operating a skeleton service if at all.

The Accident and Emergency Departments (A&E) at Limassol and Paphos General Hospitals are suspending operations for 72 hours, while in Nicosia and Larnaca will only accept emergency cases, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Outpatient services at Paphos and Limassol are also suspended with the exception of haematological and oncological cases, dialysis and thalassemia patients where special arrangements will be made.

Famagusta General Hospital continues to operate as a coronavirus Reference Hospital and its A&E department and Dialysis Unit will be operational.

Limassol and Paphos General Hospitals



Outpatient services are suspended, as well as all scheduled operations. Patients must contact private sector hospitals, Evangelismos and Blue Cross Medical Centre in Paphos and the Mediterranean in Limassol.

Haematological and oncology patients, as well as dialysis and thalassemia cases, are an exception and special arrangements will be made.

A&E Departments are suspending operations for 72 hours and all incidents will be handled by the above- mentioned private clinics.

Imaging and clinical laboratories will continue working abiding by the coronavirus protocols.

Blood banks will continue to offer their service in both the private and public sector.

Nicosia General Hospital



The A&E Department will offer services only to emergency cases. In general, only emergency patients will be treated if they cannot be treated in the private sector.

The cardiothoracic and vascular surgery clinic suspends operations.

Larnaca General Hospital

Outpatient services are suspended, as well as all scheduled operations.

The A&E Department will offer services only to emergency incidents.

Famagusta General Hospital



The hospital continues as a Reference Hospital for confirmed coronavirus cases.

The A&E Department and Dialysis Unit are in operation.

In general, visitors are not allowed at any hospitals.

Pharmacies at hospitals will service only patients with chronic illnesses.

A new coronavirus information line has been set up at 1412 in addition to the established line 1450.