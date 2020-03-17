COVID19: Cyprus bans patient visits at all hospitals

Visits to patients in private and state hospitals islandwide are banned from 18 March according to a Health Ministry decree issued on Tuesday after 10 nurses and doctors contracted Covid-19 at Paphos General Hospital.

The restriction on visitations is an additional measure to stem the spread of coronavirus after a patient was infected at Paphos following a hospital visit.

He, in turn, infected hospital staff, causing Paphos General to suspend operations.

The Health Ministry has also suspended all scheduled surgeries and hospital admissions until 31 March, excluding life-threatening situations.

The Ministry also clarified that visiting doctors for non-urgent cases, both inside and outside hospitals, are suspended until further notice.