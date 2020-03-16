COVID19: First two patients to be discharged from hospital

The first two patients hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus are to be discharged on Monday from the referral hospital for the virus, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The two patients had been admitted Famagusta Hospital in Paralimni last Wednesday.

They will be discharged and transferred to facilities specified by the government where they are to self-isolate for 14 days.

The other six patients in the Famagusta hospital are doing well, as their health is improving daily and their treatment is preventive since their symptoms are mild.

Since last Friday, a special medical office has started operation in the basement of the Famagusta Hospital where suspect cases will be tested.

It operates by appointment during the day, while at night the office will open if a possible patient contacts the ambulance call centre on 1420.

The number of confirmed cases in the Republic has reached 33, while another 6 cases were detected in the Turkish-occupied north – bring the total for Cyprus to 39.