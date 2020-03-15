COVID19: Cyprus records seven new cases

In less than a week Cyprus has recorded 33 confirmed coronavirus cases including a British hospital patient with seven more verified on Sunday as emergency measures were declared by the government.

The Cyprus Health Ministry issued a statement Sunday saying there were 7 news cases of Covid19 – bringing the total in the Republic to 33 while the Turkish occupied north has announced six cases, making a combined 39 for the divided island.

Five of the new cases were people who had recently arrived from the UK and were in self-quarantine when they reported their symptoms.

The other two were also in self-isolation at home, they had come into close contact with a confirmed case of Covid19 that had been traced recently, said the ministry.

Authorities said they were now in the process of tracking down those they had come into contact with.

On Sunday Paphos General Hospital was shut down after an elderly British national contracted the virus while receiving visitors at the ICU there. The visitors had arrived from the UK.

This new development prompted the State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) on Sunday to order the closure of Paphos General Hospital and to prohibit visits to all patients at state hospitals.

The patient was transferred to Famagusta General Hospital’s ICU on Sunday.

The hospital’s chief, Dr Spyros Georgiou said the 70-year-old Briton had been in the ICU since February 3 but in the last few days, his health deteriorated after being visited by people who had come from the UK. Samples taken from the man showed he was positive.

Patients were transferred to other hospitals and clinics before Paphos General shut down for 48 hours for all areas to be deep cleaned.

OKYPY announced that patient visits will not be allowed at any state hospitals until further notice.