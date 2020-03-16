COVID19: Health Ministry says over 60s should not go to work

The Cyprus Health Ministry on Monday issued a list of vulnerable people at high-risk to the coronavirus who should be prevented from going into work or allowed to work from home.

The official list is as follows.

All persons who are older than 60. Adults suffering from one or more of the following aggravating factors or chronic diseases:

Chronic respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic bronchial asthma, pulmonary fibrosis (everyone should be on daily medication),

Chronic cardiovascular disease such as coronary heart disease, heart failure,

Diabetes,

Chronic end-stage renal failure (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis),

Chronic liver disease (Child-Pugh score B or C),

Chronic neurological or neuromuscular diseases,

Sickle cell anaemia and other hemoglobinopathies (eg homozygous thalassemia),

Immunosuppression (hereditary or acquired),

Hematologic malignancy or solid organ,

Transplantation of organs or stem cells,

Pregnant women regardless of gestational age, lactating and lactating women.

The list will be reviewed depending on developments and data coming in, the ministry said.

These workers, the ministry said, if they are unable to work from home, should submit a medical certificate to their employer as evidence of their underlying health condition.