Two Germans among new COVID-19 cases in north

Turkish Cypriot health authorities announced three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to five in the occupied north of Cyprus and 15 across the island.

The cases concern two German nationals and one Turkish Cypriot who had recently returned from the UK.

The two German nationals were part of a tourist group from Germany among which two other Germans tested positive earlier this week.

The lastest two, according to Turkish Cypriot media, initially tested negative but after developing a fever, they were tested again and found to have COVID-19.

While the group had left, three stayed behind and were quarantined.

All five cases are being treated at the Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital in north Nicosia.

Turkish Cypriot authorities had announced the first case on Tuesday when a 65-year-old German woman was tested positive, followed by her husband the next day.

The man was in quarantine since his wife was diagnosed with the disease.

The German group was on holiday in Famagusta and had arrived in the north via Tymbou airport (Ercan).

Divided Cyprus now has a total of 15 COVID-19 cases after the Republic declared its tenth case on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the head of the Turkish Cypriot ruling alliance, Ersin Tatar said that authorities in the north are looking for 10 Turkish Cypriots who were on the same flight with the German tourists.