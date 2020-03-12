Cyprus COVID-19 cases reach double figures

Cyprus authorities announced four more COVID19 cases on Thursday taking the total to 10 while the UK was placed on a category two list meaning everyone arriving on the island from there must self-isolate.

The self-isolation move will come into effect from March 14, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday one more case was confirmed when a passenger arrived from the UK and then three more cases followed.

They include an individual admitted to Limassol General Hospital who had returned from a trip to Italy.

The third case is an individual who was in self-isolation and has mild symptoms. This person returned from a trip to Greece and will remain in self-isolation, the ministry said.

The fourth case is someone – with no symptoms – who returned from a trip to Germany and will remain in self-isolation.

The authorities are tracing the contacts of all the above individuals for tests.

Divided Cyprus so far has 12 cases, two of them (German tourists) in the Turkish occupied north of the island.

Category II: Compulsory isolation at home, or at premises managed by the Ministry of Health for 14 days under telephone supervision. Avoid close contact and travel, maintain basic hygiene rules, monitor and report symptoms with the Coronavirus call centre at 1420

– China (excluding Hubei province)

– Japan

– Hong Kong

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– UK

– Greece (Achaea, Elis and Zakynthos areas)