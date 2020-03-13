Cyprus coronavirus cases rise to 14

Cyprus authorities announced four more COVID19 cases on Friday taking the total to 14 while Turkish Cypriots in the north have confirmed five cases.

The cases in the Republic concern two people who recently returned from Greece and two who had been under self-isolation after coming into contact with a previously confirmed case within Cyprus.

State broadcaster CyBC said two of the new cases were in Paphos and the other two in Larnaca, all those infected had mild symptoms.

The Republic has so far reported 14 cases, while authorities are reportedly testing hundreds more.

In the north, two of the new cases are German tourists and one Turkish Cypriot.

The two German nationals were part of a tourist group from Germany among which two other Germans tested positive earlier this week.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, they had initially tested negative but after developing a fever, they were tested again and found to have COVID-19.

While the group had left, three stayed behind and were quarantined.

Divided Cyprus now has a total of 19 coronavirus cases since the first detected case earlier this week.

Tough distancing measures are being enforced to try and contain the virus spreading.