COVID19: Anyone arriving from UK must self-isolate

After four of the Republic’s 10 COVID-19 cases came from the UK, the Cyprus Health Ministry says all passengers arriving on the island from Britain must self-isolate for 14 days.

Cyprus’ revised travel guidance puts the UK in category 2 from category 3 effective from March 14.

The Ministry of Health’s revised travel advice concerns people who travelled within the past 14 days from the UK and other high-risk countries.

Category I: Compulsory isolation under medical supervision (quarantine) at home, if possible, or at premises managed by the Ministry of Health for 14 days since their departure from Hubei province, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea.

Category II: Self-isolation, under telephone supervision, at home, or at premises managed by the Ministry of Health.

Avoid close contact and travel, adherence to basic hygiene rules, monitoring and reporting of symptoms by contacting the Coronavirus call centre 1420).

During of 14 days since departure from China (excluding Hubei province), Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Spain, Greece (Prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos), United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Category III: Self-monitoring (adherence to basic hygiene rules and restriction of travel unless absolutely necessary) and if symptoms occur, contacting the Coronavirus call centre at 1420.

During of 14 days since departure from Greece (excluding Prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos), Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Singapore.

Detailed instructions for people who are in self-isolation or in quarantine can be found here: https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/

All passengers in categories I and II will be directed to an airport medical centre, while passengers in ports will be confined to their cabins.

The guidelines do not apply to travellers carrying out transit flights unless they have resided at the transit stop.