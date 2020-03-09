Cyprus gearing up for worst case COVID-19 scenario

Cyprus is preparing for all scenarios concerning the spread of the coronavirus, in view of the looming Easter holidays when increased travel is expected especially to and from Greece.

Government Spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos told the Cyprus News Agency on Monday that “we are preparing for all possible scenarios, while are also preparing to take measures regarding travellers from high-risk countries”.

“Measures to contain coronavirus are being constantly discussed.”

Asked about the situation in Greece, where the number of confirmed cases is steadily increasing, Koushos said Nicosia is particularly concerned as the Easter holidays draw nearer, as they expect many people to be travelling to Cyprus, including Cypriot students returning from abroad.

Koushos said that the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday would reassess the temporary closure of crossing points based on data at hand and decisions would be taken accordingly.

He clarified that the cabinet was to address the issue on Monday, but the meeting was postponed because the President Nicos Anastasiades was attending a teleconference with the heads of EU member states to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a Health Ministry source confirmed to the Financial Mirror that health services are preparing for any scenario, even the worst-case which involves an outbreak on a mass scale.

As the source said, health services are preparing the hospital where coronavirus-stricken patients will be transferred.

“In the case, a pandemic is declared, or we have a large number of cases, the reference hospital will be desensitised, and non-coronavirus patients will be transferred to the private sector linked to the General Healthcare System,” said the source.

Chairman of the Board of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, Leonidas Phylaktou confirmed to CNA that results were expected for 35-40 samples of suspected coronavirus cases.

He said the samples were coming in from all towns.

Cyprus is the only EU state not to have a confirmed COVID-19 case.