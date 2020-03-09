Cyprus among 8 countries in teleconference on COVID-19

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades along with seven other heads of government exchanged on Monday views via teleconference on measures to deal with COVID-19 outbreak.

The event follows an initiative by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cypriot government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos said.

During the meeting, proposals were submitted such as disinfecting airports and exchanging information for the effectiveness of measures.

In a written statement, Koushos said President Anastasiades took part in a teleconference with the heads of government of Israel, Hungary, Austria, Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania.

The heads of government informed each other on the state of affairs in their countries and exchanged views on the best way to deal with the virus’ spread.

Netanyahu informed his counterparts that Israel is quickly moving ahead with discovering a vaccine against the virus in cooperation with US companies.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austria is going ahead with research to find methods citizens can use to discover viral symptoms by themselves with quick results, adding that he would brief the other heads of government soon on the outcomes.

During the teleconference, suggestions were made to disinfect places where an increased movement of people is observed such as airports and it was agreed to exchange information between them on the effectiveness of the measures and best practices which have already been implemented.

Leaders also decided to further exchange information on coronavirus and agreed to stay in continuous touch.