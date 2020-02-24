French navy member falls to her death in Limassol

An 18-year-old female member of the French navy fell to her death, under unknown circumstances, from the fifth floor of her hotel room in Limassol early on Monday, Cyprus police said.

Police said that they are investigating an “unnatural death” but believe no crime was committed.

The woman fell from her balcony and landed on the first floor of the building at around 2.30 am.

The young woman was attached to the aircraft carrier group forming Task Force 473 supporting France’s Charles de Gaulle’s mission against Islamic State targets in the Middle East.

The woman, who has not been named, was a member of an accompanying ship, police did not say which one.

The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is currently docked at Limassol port where it arrived Friday and is scheduled to depart on 26 February.

CyBC state radio reported that the woman was seen drinking at a club with a group of friends prior to the incident.

police investigations indicate she had gone out on to the balcony with friends and lost her balance.

According to Phileleftheros news site, the woman was seen hanging from the rails of her hotel balcony by a fellow officer who was not able to reach the teenager before she fell to her death.