Anastasiades to promote business in Bulgaria visit

President Nicos Anastasiades will begin a two-day official visit to Bulgaria on Tuesday to promote business ties in only his second trip to the fellow-EU country during his tenure.

During his official visit, President Anastasiades will meet the leadership of the country and senior officials of Bulgaria and address a business forum of Cypriot and Bulgarian entrepreneurs.

On Tuesday, Anastasiades will be officially welcomed by Bulgaria President Rumen Radev at Alexander Nevski square, where he will lay a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.

He will hold a private meeting followed by expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Later on, President Anastasiades and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov will hold talks.

On Wednesday, President Anastasiades will address a Bulgarian-Cypriot business forum, which will also be addressed by Radev.

During the forum, Memoranda of Understanding will be signed between Cyprus and the Bulgarian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Business Associations of the two countries.

Anastasiades and the President of Bulgaria will address the inauguration of a photographic exhibition on 60 years of Cypriot-Bulgarian Diplomatic Relations.

During his Sofia trip, the President will be accompanied by Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides and government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos.