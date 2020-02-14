Chief Scientist is Deputy Minister of Innovation

Chief Scientist Kyriacos Kokkinos is Cyprus’ first Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy which will begin life on 1 March.

“The establishment of the Deputy Ministry is yet another major reform that will lead our country into the new digital era,” said a government statement.

“The much-needed Deputy Ministry, to act as a central body for the coordination and implementation of policies governing research, innovation and digital policy, is now a reality,” added the announcement.

Kokkinos will be sworn in at the Presidential Palace on February 28.

Last year he was appointed as Chief Scientist in an effort to improve Cyprus digital performance.

Kokkinos has experience in private sector companies that promote innovation and previously held the position of vice president of the Research Promotion Foundation.

As Chief Scientist, he is also an ex-officio member of the National Research and Innovation Council, established in October as an advisory body to the President.

Kokkinos is an ex-PwC Cyprus executive director, leading Digital Transformation and Strategy Consulting Advisory Services.

He was also, ex-IBM executive and partner with 27 years of experience in Information Technology.

The new deputy minister is believed to have excellent directorship competencies as he has served on a number of boards, including the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA).

When appointed Chief Scientist, Kokkinos acknowledged that Cyprus is lagging in innovation, and his task is to build the ecosystem in which companies and the state will be able to make use of innovative ideas and products.

Kokkinos’ role and that of the new junior ministry will be to design and oversee the implementation of Cyprus’ research, technological development and innovation strategy together with the National Research and Innovation Council, and the Research and Innovation Foundation.