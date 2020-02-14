Cyprus attracting more foreign students

Cypriot and foreign students attending Cyprus higher education institutions is constantly rising with 51,000 studying last year, a 59% rise on 2013.

Addressing a graduation ceremony of postgraduate students, at the University of Cyprus, the President Anastasiades said that from a total of 32,000 students in higher education during the academic year 2012-2013 the figure was 51,000 in 2018-19.

From the total of 32,000 students in higher education during 2012-2013, 8,000 of them were citizens of other EU member states or came from third countries.

During the academic year 2017-2018, the total number of students rose to 48,000 students, with 24,000 of them originating from EU and third countries.

According to data from the Ministry of Education, there was an increase in these numbers for the academic year 2018-2019.

“The total number of students reached 51,000, of which 27,000 come from European Union and third countries,” said Anastasiades.

He said according to European Commission reports, Cyprus has the second-highest rate when it comes to completing higher education studies with 57.1%, compared to the EU average of 40.7%.

“This fact is indicative of the quality and high level of our students and graduates, as well as of our academic institutions and the education they offer.”

The President said the state acknowledges the importance of the University of Cyprus as an educational and cultural institution and takes note of the significant work that is being produced there.

“Since its foundation, the University of Cyprus focuses on quality, on research and innovation, and seeks to maximise its scientific work, while pursuing excellence.”