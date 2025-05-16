Netflix market cap up $103 bln in Jan-May

Streaming giant Netflix has made a record-breaking comeback, adding over $100 billion to its stock value year-to-date, marking its strongest five-month gain in absolute dollar terms over the past decade, according to data from Stocklytics.com.

Following its huge subscriber loss early in 2022 and severe revenue and stock value drop, the company ended 2024 with a record-breaking $39 bln revenue and a whopping 41 million new subscribers, more than in 2022 and 2023 combined.

This strong momentum continued into 2025, helping the Netflix stock value skyrocket.

YTD gain triples 2020 5-month figure

Netflix’s journey over the past three years has been quite dramatic.

A huge subscriber loss in early 2022, surging market competition from Disney+ and others, and a crackdown on password sharing have all had a significant impact on Netflix’s revenue and stock price, turning the king of the streaming world into a company with questionable growth.

But that changed in 2024, which turned out to be one of Netflix’s most successful years so far. The impressive revenue and subscriber growth helped restore investor confidence, boosting Netflix’s stock price and helping the company to add $174 bln in stock value.

However, with the strong momentum carrying into 2025, this impressive figure could be easily surpassed over the next few months.

According to Stocklytics analysis based on Statista, YCharts and Companies Market Cap data, Netflix has added $103 bln to its stock value year-to-date, its largest five-month gain in absolute U.S. dollars in the past decade. This puts 2025 well ahead of 2024 and 2023, which saw five-month gains of $74 bln and $43 bln, respectively.

A comparison with the same period in previous years reveals an even bigger difference. For instance, Netflix’s five-month stock value gain in 2025 is nearly three times bigger than in 2018 and 2020 and almost ten times higher than in 2015 and 2017.

Although 2025 leads the decade in absolute dollar gains, its percentage growth is more moderate due to a higher starting market cap. By percentage, it ranks in the middle of the pack, trailing 2024, 2023, 2018 and 2015.

Gains as competitors report losses

Netflix’s whopping $100 bln stock value gain is even more impressive when compared to the stock performance of the other major players in the streaming space.

The streaming giant has posted its strongest five-month gains while most major competitors are reporting losses.

In comparison, Warner Bros’ stock value plunged by 20% year-to-date, translating to a loss of around $5.3 bln. Tech titan Apple saw an identical percentage loss, skyrocketing to $780 bln.

All other major players in the streaming space, including Amazon, Walt Disney and Raku Inc., also witnessed double-digit drops, with their stock values plunging by 17% and 18%, respectively.