Cyprus tourism rebranding lacks imagination

Rebranding Cyprus as a different tourist destination is on hold after the Deputy Ministry of Tourism cancelled a call for tenders due to a lack of good ideas.

According to an announcement, the ministry was not satisfied with the quality of branding proposals submitted since the launch last year.

The call for tenders included the production of a new logo, preparation of all the audio-visual material needed to promote the new brand, as well as the design and production of creative material for all the junior Ministry’s advertising and commercial activities.

According to the tender bid in May 2019, the successful bidder would receive a contract worth €2 mln over five years.

The ministry is to reissue the call for tenders in the coming weeks in the hope of attracting brighter ideas.

Rebranding Cyprus tourism is seen as “essential for achieving its objectives set in the new National Tourism Strategy 2020-2030, recently presented by the Deputy Ministry”.

However, as the DPT announced, it has already begun to implement its 10-year strategy to promote Cyprus as a more modern and multi-dimensional tourist destination.

The new branding material was to be used at the upcoming International Tourism Expo ITB on 4-8 March, considered to be the world’s largest tourism trade fair.

Companies represented at the fair include hotels, tour operators, online platforms, airlines and car rental companies from across the globe.