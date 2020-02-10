Paralimni Marina gets eco ‘green light’

Paralimni will have its very own €100 mln marina within the next 4 years after the Environment Department has given the green light to the leisure project.

Paralimni marina will the second one in the Famagusta region, and the island’s fifth after Limassol marina, Saint Raphael, Larnaca and the Ayia Napa Marina which is soon to open.

It will have the capacity to host up to 300 yachts and is expected to be completed within 34 months while mix-use amenities surrounding the berthing facilities will be completed within 4 years.

According to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study, submitted with the authorities, the project will include residential and commercial developments.

A number of small villas and some 120 luxury apartments, as well as shops, restaurants, cafes, are included in the development plan.

As stated in the EIA, the aim is to deliver a high-standard marina, with safe and easy access for yachts, combined with high-quality facilities and services, to attract visitors and tourist all year round.

As the marina will be an official point of entry of the Republic of Cyprus, buildings hosting the relative facilities are also to be added to the project such as customs and other government facilities.

The marina is to be built some 5 km northeast from the centre of Paralimni, and north of Cape Greco between the Sirena Bay and the Golden Coast Hotel, covering an area of 29,000 sqm.

The multi-million euro project which is financed entirely by Cypriot investors, PMV Maritime Holdings Ltd.