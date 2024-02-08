/

Motor vehicle registrations up 35% y-o-y in January

177 views
1 min read

Total registrations of motor vehicles rose to 4,243 in January from 3,128 in the same month last year, of which about three quarters were saloon cars, according to the statistical service Cystat.

All categories saw a year-on-year improvement, the fifth best month in the past year.

Passenger saloon cars increased to 3,430 from 2,493 in January 2023, a rise of 37.6%. Of the total, 1,527 or 44.5% were new and 1,903 or 55.5% were used cars. However, rental car registrations recorded a drop of 25.8% to 201.

Motor coaches and buses increased in January 2024 to 14 from 11 in the same month last year.

Goods conveyance vehicles (vans and trucks) increased by 25.7% to 440 in January, compared to 350 in January 2023. In particular, light goods vehicles increased by 25.6% to 353, heavy goods vehicles by 9.5% to 46, road tractors (units of trailers) by 15.4% to 15, and rental vehicles by 85.7% to 26.

Mopeds under 50cc increased in January 2024  to 18 from 12 in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Larger-capacity motor cycles of more than 50cc increased by 35.7% to 281 in January, compared to 207 in January 2023.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus